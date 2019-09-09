Ken Jeong, Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall Set as Panel for THE MASKED SINGER UK

ITV announces the host and panellists set to join The Masked Singer, a brand new UK version of an international smash hit series, coming to ITV in 2020.

Comedian and presenter, Joel Dommett, will take the helm as host of the brand new UK version of the global hit.

An exciting comedian and face of TV, Joel Dommett has presented I'm A Celebrity... Extra Camp, Hey Tracey! and Singletown for ITV2 and will lead the show as host of the surreal and surprising guessing game that will see 12 famous faces compete to pull off the best performance, with their identity elaborately and imaginatively concealed behind the mask. Although they won't be judged on their singing, the celebrities will still need to give their best performance to avoid being eliminated and their identities revealed.

Viewers at home will be lead in their quest to discover who the celebrities are by a lively and multi-talented panel made up of award-winning broadcaster, Jonathan Ross; global superstar and chart-topping music artist, Rita Ora; much loved TV favourite Davina McCall and Hollywood actor and comedian, Ken Jeong, who also appears on the panel of THE MASKED SINGER in the US. The panel will have to try and guess the masked singers' identities before they are unmasked as they leave the competition.

Host, Joel Dommett said:

"I'm incredibly excited and proud to be hosting THE MASKED SINGER for ITV. I've been a huge fan of the show in the US and being a part of it here is a dream come true! The panel is brilliant and it's an incredible idea - I think the UK is going to love it. In all seriousness this is my best chance to become friends with Jonathan Ross and I'm not going to mess it up."

Panellist, Jonathan Ross said:

"I am thrilled and excited to be in pole position as the mystery singers show us what they've got. I loved the American version of the show so can't wait to try and uncover the mystery UK superstars hiding beneath the masks. It should be great fun!"

Panellist, Rita Ora said:

"I'm so excited to be part of this incredible panel, bring it on! I'm a huge fan of The Masked Singer, it's such a fresh and original show. I can't wait for it to come to the UK and to get started - it's going to be so much fun."

Panellist, Davina McCall said:

"I love this show! I'm so excited and I can't wait to join Rita, Jonathan and the inimitable Ken on the panel and see just what amazing costumes and performances our celebrities will be bringing to the show."

Panellist, Ken Jeong said:

"As the smartest judge on the US Masked Singer, it is truly an honour and privilege to take my talents to the UK! As everyone knows, I am extremely knowledgeable about UK culture, and I can't wait to see my favourite British singers dressed in beautiful costumes based on their native kangaroos and dingos."

Executive Producers for Bandicoot, Derek McLean and Daniel Nettleton said:

"The Masked Singer is one of the greatest global TV guessing games. We knew we needed to assemble the very best panel of showbiz detectives to lead what will be one of the most exciting TV whodunnits ever. We hope that Jonathan's lifetime of sofa guests, Davina having her finger firmly on the pulse of Pop Culture, Rita's stellar performances and A-list address book, and Ken's left field take on proceedings will help the ITV audience uncover who is behind the mask."

The Masked Singer will be executive produced by Claire Horton, Derek McLean and Daniel Nettleton.





