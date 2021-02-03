Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Garth Brooks and More Join The GRAND OLE OPRY: 95 YEARS OF COUNTRY MUSIC Special

NBC is honoring country music's most famous show with its "Grand Ole Opry: 95 Years of Country Music" special on Sunday, Feb. 14 at 9-11 p.m. ET/PT.

The anniversary special will feature performances by Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Garth Brooks, Kane Brown, Lady A, Little Big Town, Old Crow Medicine Show, Brad Paisley, Dolly Parton, Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton, Marty Stuart, Carrie Underwood and Trisha Yearwood. In addition to original songs, the special features one-of-a-kind Opry member collaborations and incredible covers including Kelsea Ballerini singing "When You Say Nothing At All," Dierks Bentley and Marty Stuart's duet of "Pancho & Lefty," and Lady A's rendition of "Forever and Ever, Amen." All performances were recorded at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, TN.

"Grand Ole Opry: 95 Years of Country Music" will also feature archival footage including interviews, performances, and appearances by many more of today's Opry members and legendary artists.

Grand Ole Opry members Brad Paisley and Blake Shelton will serve as co-hosts for the two-hour anniversary special.

The Opry has inspired and created major moments in a country music artist's career for over nine decades. This long held tradition is carried on in the special, with two special moments featured. During Lady A's performance taping for the special, Opry member Darius Rucker surprised the group with an invitation to join the hallowed institution. Kane Brown's performance in the special marks his official Opry debut.

"This special is going to capture so much of what makes the Opry a one-of-a-kind entertainment experience," said Dan Rogers, Opry Vice President and Executive Producer. "10-year Opry member Blake and 20-year member Brad guide us through a powerful Opry debut, an Opry membership invitation given to one of country's most awarded vocal groups, performances of some of today's chart-topping hits and timeless songs that have rung out from the Opry stage for decades, and a look back at cherished members of the Opry family and musical moments that have come to define the Opry we know today."

The "Grand Ole Opry: 95 Years of Country Music" telecast is a production of Grand Ole Opry and Brad Lachman Productions with Lachman serving as executive producer. Along with Lachman, Dan Rogers and Scott Bailey are executive producers. Bill Bracken, Brad Lachman Productions, is co-executive producer.