Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Ink Deal with Lifetime to Produce Two Movies

Lifetime is bolstering its Ripped from the Headlines development slate and entering a deal with Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos who will produce two new movies for the successful franchise via their Milojo Productions banner, the network announced today. Ripa, Consuelos, and Albert Bianchini will serve as executive producers for the untitled projects which are set to debut in 2021. Michael Halpern is Director of Development for Milojo. The network's 2020 Ripped from the Headlines slate of Stolen By My Mother: The Kamiyah Mobley Story, Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer, Poisoned Love: The Stacey Castor Story, Neighbor in the Window, and You Can't Take My Daughter reached more than 25 million total viewers, from January - April on Lifetime & LMN1.

"Kelly and Mark have been important voices in popular culture for the past twenty years and we are so incredibly pleased to have them become a part of the Lifetime family," said Paul Buccieri, Group President, A+E Networks. "We look forward to seeing their creative vision brought to life through these projects."

"I am beyond thrilled to welcome Kelly and Mark and their company into the Lifetime family. We feel like Kelly and Mark have our same sensibilities and instincts for good storytelling," said Tanya Lopez, EVP of Movies, Limited Series & Original Movie Acquisitions, Lifetime & LMN. "We know our ripped from the headlines slate will be energized by their enthusiasm and we all look forward to bringing these timely stories to their fans."

"As longtime true crime fans, there is nothing more thrilling than tuning into a Lifetime original movie," Kelly and Mark share. "We are so excited to be working with Paul, Tanya, and their incredibly talented team to bring these Ripped from the Headlines stories to the screen."

