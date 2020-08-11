Kelly Clarkson to Serve as Guest Judge on AMERICA'S GOT TALENT

She will fill in for Simon Cowell, who had a bike accident.

Kelly Clarkson will serve as a guest judge on this Tuesday and Wednesday's live telecasts of "America's Got Talent." She will fill in for Simon Cowell and will join fellow judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara. Terry Crews is the host.

· "My friend, Simon Cowell, is doing better now but was in an accident and won't be able to make Tuesday and Wednesday's live shows for AGT, but no worries America, someone far wiser, cooler, and hotter is taking his seat! The unbelievably amazing Kelly Clarkson ? You're welcome in advance!," Clarkson said.

· "America's Got Talent" airs Tuesday from 8-10 p.m. ET/PT and Wednesday from 8-9 p.m. ET/PT.

· In its first year on the air, "The Kelly Clarkson Show" was the recent Daytime Emmy Award winner for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show. In addition, Clarkson was named Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host.

· "America's Got Talent" ranks as this summer's #1 series on the Big 4 networks in every key measure - adults, men and women 18-34, 18-49 and 25-54, plus total viewers - as well as with kids 2-11 and teens 12-17. "Talent" remains the summer's #1 alternative series in total viewers for a 15th consecutive season and has led NBC to 18-49 wins among the Big 4 on every Tuesday night so far this summer.

· The current season of "AGT" is averaging a 1.6 rating in adults 18-49 and 10.3 million viewers overall in "live plus seven day" Nielsens, and its May 26 season premiere has increased to a 3.2 in 18-49 and 14.8 million viewers.

