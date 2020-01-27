Kelli Goss & Elizabeth Alderfer Join UNITED STATES OF AL

Deadline reports that Kelli Goss and Elizabeth Alderfer have joined the cast of Chuck Lorre's "The United States of Al" on CBS.

Adhir Kalyan, Parker Young and Dean Norris also star on the series. David Goetsch and Maria Ferrari penned the script.

The United States of Al is about the friendship between Riley (Young), a Marine combat veteran struggling to readjust to civilian life in Ohio, and Awalmir aka Al (Kalyan), the interpreter who served with his unit in Afghanistan and has just arrived to start a new life in America.

Goss, known for her work on "The Ranch." plays Vanessa, Riley's (Parker Young) soon-to-be ex-wife and the fiercely protective mother of their young daughter. She tries her best to co-parent with her undependable ex, despite her frustration with his hard-partying, adrenaline-junkie lifestyle.

Alderfer, from "A.P. Bio," plays Lizzie, Riley's arty younger sister who lives at home and works for her father, Art (Dean Norris). She's adrift since the loss of her fiancé, killed in the line of duty.

Read the original story on Deadline.





