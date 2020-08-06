The VMAs will air on Sunday, August 30th at 8pm ET/PT.

Entertainment powerhouse Keke Palmer to host the 2020 "VMAs" airing LIVE on Sunday, August 30th at 8pm ET/PT.

"We're thrilled to have the multi-talented Keke Palmer as this year's "VMAs" host," said Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events for ViacomCBS Media Networks. "Keke is an energetic force and a quadruple threat with unmatched comedic wit who will make this year's show truly unforgettable."

BTS, Doja Cat and J Balvin are set to perform this year. This will be BTS' first-ever VMA performance and the TV debut of their new, English-only single, "Dynamite," which is set to be released on August 21st. Additional performers to be announced soon.

Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga lead this year's nominations with nine nods each, closely followed by Billie Eilish and The Weeknd with six nominations. Full nominee list here.

Fans can vote for their favorites across 15 gender-neutral categories, including "Video of the Year," "Artist of the Year," "Best Quarantine Performance," and more by visiting vma.mtv.com through August 23, 2020. Voting for "PUSH Best New Artist, Presented by Chime Banking," will remain active into the show on Sunday, August 30, 2020.

Bruce Gillmer and Den of Thieves co-founder Jesse Ignjatovic are Executive Producers for the 2020 "VMAs." Barb Bialkowski is Co-Executive Producer. Alicia Portugal and Jackie Barba serve as Executives in Charge of Production. Wendy Plaut is Executive in Charge of Celebrity Talent. Lisa Lauricella is Music Talent Executive.

Official sponsors of the 2020 "MTV Video Music Awards" include Burger King®, Chime Banking, Coors Light, and EXTRA® Gum.

Keke Palmer is an actress, music artist, host, author, humanitarian and a passionate voice for her generation. She was nominated for a 2020 Emmy Award for co-hosting the popular daytime series, "GMA3: Strahan, Sara, and Keke" and also hosts "Singled Out" on Quibi, based on the hit MTV series from the 90s. Palmer recently starred in the 2019 blockbuster hit film "Hustlers," opposite Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu and Cardi B. She began her career with a breakout role in "Akeelah and the Bee'' and has since starred in over 20 feature films including box office mega-hit "Ice Age: Continental Drift," "Joyful Noise," "Brotherly Love," and "Imperial Dreams". She's known for her work on the small screen with past TV credits including "True Jackson VP" for which she received four NAACP Image Awards, Lee Daniels' "Star," "Berlin Station," "Grease: Live," "A Trip to Bountiful," "Full Circle," "CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story," "Scream Queens," and "Masters of Sex." She made history as the youngest and first Black Cinderella in Rodgers and Hammerstein's musical, "Cinderella" on Broadway. Keke is the founder of her own record label, Big Bosses Ent, and prolifically records and releases music, most recently the hit songs "Snack", "Virgo Tendencies'' and "Sticky" for which she created the viral sensation "Sticky Dance Challenge."

View More TV Stories Related Articles