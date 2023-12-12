Keith Urban, Jelly Roll & More to Perform on THE VOICE Finale

Season 24 of NBC’s four-time Emmy Award-winning competition series “The Voice” will conclude with special performances from Earth, Wind & Fire, Keith Urban, AJR, Jelly Roll, Tyla and Season 25 coaches Dan + Shay during the live show on Tuesday, Dec. 19 (9-11 p.m. ET/PT). Season 22 winner of “The Voice,” Bryce Leatherwood, will perform during the broadcast on Monday, Dec. 18 (8-10 p.m. ET/PT).

One of the five finalists will be crowned the winner by America’s vote.

Coaches Niall Horan, John Legend, Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani will perform special duets with their final artists. The four superstars will also join forces for a festive rendition of “Let It Snow.”

Additionally, the Top 12 artists from Season 24 will band together for a special group performance.

Three-time Grammy Award-winning duo Dan + Shay to take the iconic stage with a special performance of “Bigger Houses,” the fan-favorite title track of the band’s fifth new studio album, “Bigger Houses.” Dan + Shay will return to “The Voice” in Season 25 as NBC’s first-ever coaching duo, premiering Feb. 26.

Earth, Wind & Fire – the nine-time Grammy-winning legends and one of the best-selling artists of all time – will perform a medley of hits from their iconic catalog that spans five decades. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will be hitting the road again next summer with legendary band Chicago on their renowned co-headlining Heart & Soul 2024 Tour.

Four-time Grammy winner Keith Urban will perform his #1 hit “Blue Ain’t Your Color,” which has amassed more than 1 billion streams.

Multi-platinum band with over 5 billion streams, AJR will perform a mash-up of their 3x-platinum hit “Bang!” and “Yes I’m a Mess” from their new album, “The Maybe Man.”

Jelly Roll, Best New Artist Grammy nominee and CMA New Artist of the Year, will perform his Grammy-nominated song, “Save Me,” from his record-breaking debut country album, “Whitsitt Chapel.”

Grammy-nominated global Amapiano Pop/R&B sensation Tyla will take to the stage with her history-making Billboard Top 10 hit “Water” from her self-titled upcoming debut album.

Season 22 winner of “The Voice,” Bryce Leatherwood returns to the stage to perform his single “The Finger” from his forthcoming project for Universal Music Group Nashville/Republic Records.

“The Voice” is the most-watched unscripted entertainment broadcast series this season and is averaging 8.4 million viewers across all platforms (L7).

“The Voice” live shows continue on NBC Dec. 11 (8-10 p.m.), Dec. 12 (9-10 p.m.), Dec. 18 (8-10 p.m.) and Dec. 19 (9-11 p.m.)