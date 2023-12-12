Keith Urban, Jelly Roll & More to Perform on THE VOICE Finale

Coaches Niall Horan, John Legend, Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani will perform special duets with their final artists.

By: Dec. 12, 2023

POPULAR

THE COLOR PURPLE, MAESTRO & More Nominated For Golden Globes - Full List of Nominations! Photo 1 THE COLOR PURPLE, MAESTRO & More Nominated For Golden Globes
WAITRESS Film Will Be Available for Streaming and VOD Photo 2 WAITRESS Film Will Be Available for Streaming and VOD
WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Extends Run In Theaters Photo 3 WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Extends Run In Theaters
Tony-Winning Stage and Screen Actress Frances Sternhagen Dies at 93 Photo 4 Tony-Winning Stage and Screen Actress Frances Sternhagen Dies at 93

Keith Urban, Jelly Roll & More to Perform on THE VOICE Finale

Season 24 of NBC’s four-time Emmy Award-winning competition series “The Voice” will conclude with special performances from Earth, Wind & Fire, Keith Urban, AJR, Jelly Roll, Tyla and Season 25 coaches Dan + Shay during the live show on Tuesday, Dec. 19 (9-11 p.m. ET/PT). Season 22 winner of “The Voice,” Bryce Leatherwood, will perform during the broadcast on Monday, Dec. 18 (8-10 p.m. ET/PT).

One of the five finalists will be crowned the winner by America’s vote.

Coaches Niall Horan, John Legend, Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani will perform special duets with their final artists. The four superstars will also join forces for a festive rendition of “Let It Snow.”

Additionally, the Top 12 artists from Season 24 will band together for a special group performance.

Three-time Grammy Award-winning duo Dan + Shay to take the iconic stage with a special performance of “Bigger Houses,” the fan-favorite title track of the band’s fifth new studio album, “Bigger Houses.” Dan + Shay will return to “The Voice” in Season 25 as NBC’s first-ever coaching duo, premiering Feb. 26.

Earth, Wind & Fire – the nine-time Grammy-winning legends and one of the best-selling artists of all time – will perform a medley of hits from their iconic catalog that spans five decades. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will be hitting the road again next summer with legendary band Chicago on their renowned co-headlining Heart & Soul 2024 Tour.

Four-time Grammy winner Keith Urban will perform his #1 hit “Blue Ain’t Your Color,” which has amassed more than 1 billion streams.

Multi-platinum band with over 5 billion streams, AJR will perform a mash-up of their 3x-platinum hit “Bang!” and “Yes I’m a Mess” from their new album, “The Maybe Man.”

Jelly Roll, Best New Artist Grammy nominee and CMA New Artist of the Year, will perform his Grammy-nominated song, “Save Me,” from his record-breaking debut country album, “Whitsitt Chapel.”

Grammy-nominated global Amapiano Pop/R&B sensation Tyla will take to the stage with her history-making Billboard Top 10 hit “Water” from her self-titled upcoming debut album.

Season 22 winner of “The Voice,” Bryce Leatherwood returns to the stage to perform his single “The Finger” from his forthcoming project for Universal Music Group Nashville/Republic Records.

“The Voice” is the most-watched unscripted entertainment broadcast series this season and is averaging 8.4 million viewers across all platforms (L7).

“The Voice” live shows continue on NBC Dec. 11 (8-10 p.m.), Dec. 12 (9-10 p.m.), Dec. 18 (8-10 p.m.) and Dec. 19 (9-11 p.m.)

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Video: Watch the New DUNE: PART TWO Trailer With Zendaya & More Photo
Video: Watch the New DUNE: PART TWO Trailer With Zendaya & More

The saga continues as Denis Villeneuve embarks on “Dune: Part Two,” with Timothée Chalamet (“Wonka,” “Call Me by Your Name”), Zendaya (“Spider-Man: No Way Home,” “Malcolm & Marie,” “Euphoria”), Rebecca Ferguson (“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning”), Christopher Walken (“The Deer Hunter,” “Hairspray”). Watch the video!

2
Millie Bobby Browns DAMSEL Gets Netflix Release Date Photo
Millie Bobby Brown's DAMSEL Gets Netflix Release Date

Netflix has announced the premiere date for Millie Bobby Brown’s DAMSEL. The cast includes Millie Bobby Brown, Ray Winstone, Nick Robinson, Shohreh Aghdashloo, with Angela Bassett and Robin Wright. Directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, the film was written by Dan Mazeau. Watch the video teaser trailer video now!

3
TIME BOMB Y2K Documentary to Debut on HBO This Month Photo
TIME BOMB Y2K Documentary to Debut on HBO This Month

Entirely composed of archival material, the film features “the Millennium Bug Man,” Peter de Jager; the “Y2K Czar,” John Koskinen; early tech giants Jeff Bezos, Steve Jobs, and Bill Gates; computer programmers; pop culture icons such as Busta Rhymes and Matt Damon; plus survivalists televangelists, militia leaders, and Christian extremists.

4
CHOIR Docuseries Coming to Disney+ in January Photo
CHOIR Docuseries Coming to Disney+ in January

Following their 2019 appearance on America’s Got Talent, it’s a pivotal time for the choir and its director, Anthony White, as he’s faced with the combined challenges of replacing several key members, keeping the choir relevant in Detroit, and finding the next big opportunity that will put them back in the national spotlight.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Danny Trejo Stars in Action-Packed Western THE NIGHT THEY CAME HOMEDanny Trejo Stars in Action-Packed Western THE NIGHT THEY CAME HOME
Listen: Scheana Shay of VANDERPUMP RULES Sits Down on 'Bravo's Hot Mic' PodcastListen: Scheana Shay of VANDERPUMP RULES Sits Down on 'Bravo's Hot Mic' Podcast
Interview: THE COLOR PURPLE Director Blitz Bazawule Breaks Down Fantasia's 'I'm Here' & More Musical Moments From the FilmInterview: THE COLOR PURPLE Director Blitz Bazawule Breaks Down Fantasia's 'I'm Here' & More Musical Moments From the Film
Keith Urban, Jelly Roll & More to Perform on THE VOICE FinaleKeith Urban, Jelly Roll & More to Perform on THE VOICE Finale

Videos

Watch the Cast of THE GILDED AGE Chat with Met Opera Vice President C. Graham Berwind, III Video
Watch the Cast of THE GILDED AGE Chat with Met Opera Vice President C. Graham Berwind, III
Watch the Final Trailer For THE CROWN With Imelda Staunton Video
Watch the Final Trailer For THE CROWN With Imelda Staunton
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
MOULIN ROUGE!
I NEED THAT
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
WICKED