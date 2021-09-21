Kathryn Hahn to Star as Joan Rivers in New Limited Series on SHOWTIME

Fresh off er Emmy-nominated performance in Wandavision, Kathryn Hahn has landed her next role as Joan Rivers in SHOWTIME's upcoming series, THE COMEBACK Girl.

Deadline has reported that the actress will portray Rivers in a new limited series written my Cosmo Carlson and directed by Greg Berlanti. Hahn and Carlson will co-executive produce.

Deadline also REVEALED the official description of the series: "Trailblazer. Adored. Cruel. Diva. Joan Rivers had a life like no other. At age 54, she was a superstar comedienne...and then it all fell apart. THE COMEBACK Girl is the awe-inspiring untold story of how Joan Rivers persevered through near suicide and professional abyss to rebuild herself and her career to become a global icon."

Joan Rivers was long a fixture on the New York scene, with numerous standup appearances, benefit appearances, and a long association with the theatrical community. She was a constant presence at opening nights and special events, and never hesitated to express her love for theatre and live entertainment.

Her Broadway credits include Fun City, Broadway Bound and Sally Marr...and her escorts, for which she received a Drama Desk Nomination as Outstanding Actress in a Play and a Tony Nomination for Best Actress in a Play.

Kathryn Hahn was recently nominated for an Emmy for her performance as Agatha Harkness in the Disney+ limited series Wandavision. Her film credits include Revolutionary Road, Step Brothers, The Goods, and How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.