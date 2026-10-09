 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Michael Douglas Recalls Affair With Kathleen Turner, Coke With OJ

The actor also addressed his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones not reading his book and basing a famous film hairstyle on Pat Riley.

By:



Michael Douglas used an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live to discuss his new memoir, One Helluva Ride, touching on an affair with Kathleen Turner and recalling a period of using cocaine with OJ Simpson. The conversation covered a range of personal anecdotes from across Douglas' life, offering details he lays out in the book.

Douglas told Kimmel his father, Kirk Douglas, gave him a check for $10,000 when he turned 21, and he recalled a period living with Danny DeVito. He also discussed basing the hairstyle for his Wall Street character Gordon Gekko on former NBA coach Pat Riley.

The appearance also touched on Douglas' home life, with Douglas saying his wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, has not read his memoir. He additionally spoke about his role in helping reunite Simon & Garfunkel, adding another anecdote to the wide-ranging conversation about his career and personal history.

Douglas walked through the stories in sequence during the Kimmel appearance, moving from his father's gift to the Gekko hairstyle detail before closing on the Simon & Garfunkel reunion story, giving a fuller picture of the territory covered in One Helluva Ride.

Recent Articles
Catherine Zeta-Jones on Her Edge in KILL JACKIE, Michael Douglas' Memoir
Catherine Zeta-Jones on Her Edge in KILL JACKIE, Michael Douglas' Memoir
10/8/2026
Daisy Edgar-Jones Recalls Meeting Spielberg at First Hollywood Party
Daisy Edgar-Jones Recalls Meeting Spielberg at First Hollywood Party
10/9/2026
Jessica Chastain Teaches Jimmy Kimmel Her Horror Movie Creepy Smile
Jessica Chastain Teaches Jimmy Kimmel Her Horror Movie Creepy Smile
10/8/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $58
Hot Show
Tickets From $80
Hot Show
Tickets From $67
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
More Hot Shows Discounts