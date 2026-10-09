Michael Douglas Recalls Affair With Kathleen Turner, Coke With OJ

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Michael Douglas used an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live to discuss his new memoir, One Helluva Ride, touching on an affair with Kathleen Turner and recalling a period of using cocaine with OJ Simpson. The conversation covered a range of personal anecdotes from across Douglas' life, offering details he lays out in the book.

Douglas told Kimmel his father, Kirk Douglas, gave him a check for $10,000 when he turned 21, and he recalled a period living with Danny DeVito. He also discussed basing the hairstyle for his Wall Street character Gordon Gekko on former NBA coach Pat Riley.

The appearance also touched on Douglas' home life, with Douglas saying his wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, has not read his memoir. He additionally spoke about his role in helping reunite Simon & Garfunkel, adding another anecdote to the wide-ranging conversation about his career and personal history.

Douglas walked through the stories in sequence during the Kimmel appearance, moving from his father's gift to the Gekko hairstyle detail before closing on the Simon & Garfunkel reunion story, giving a fuller picture of the territory covered in One Helluva Ride.

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