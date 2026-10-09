Daisy Edgar-Jones Recalls Meeting Spielberg at First Hollywood Party
The actress also weighed in on how she might have fared living in the 18th century.
Daisy Edgar-Jones sat down on Jimmy Kimmel Live to discuss a range of topics, including a memorable encounter with Steven Spielberg at her first Hollywood party and her role in the new adaptation of Sense and Sensibility. The conversation gave Kimmel's audience a look at both her personal history and her latest project.
Edgar-Jones walked through the story of meeting Spielberg early in her time in Hollywood, describing what it was like encountering the director at one of her first industry events in the city. She also discussed the origin of her own name, giving viewers insight into a detail of her personal background during the appearance.
Much of the discussion centered on her work in the new adaptation of Sense and Sensibility, with Edgar-Jones speaking about taking on the role in the period piece. She extended that conversation into a lighter hypothetical, telling Kimmel how she thinks she would have fared if she had actually lived in the 18th century.
The appearance moved between those personal and professional threads, with Edgar-Jones offering a mix of career reflection and speculative humor about adapting to life in a different era.
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