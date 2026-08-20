Kaia Gerber and Graham Campbell Break Down Their THE SHARDS Characters' Bond

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





Kaia Gerber and Graham Campbell sat down with host Evan Ross Katz on the latest episode of THE SHARDS Official Podcast to unpack the relationship between their characters and how it changes as the series progresses. The conversation centers on why the two seem largely unbothered by the increasingly gruesome events swirling around their classmates.

Gerber plays Susan and Campbell plays Thom, both part of the tightly knit group of prep school seniors at the center of the FX drama. Campbell's character has previously factored into the show's darker turns, including a physical altercation with classmate Robert, played by Homer Gere, that erupted at a house party in front of Susan and the rest of their peers.

THE SHARDS is executive produced by Ryan Murphy and adapted from the bestselling novel by Bret Easton Ellis, set in 1980s Los Angeles among privileged high school seniors navigating identity, sex, jealousy and obsession as something more sinister lurks beneath the surface. The podcast episode continues the show's pattern of pairing cast members to dig into character motivations beyond what airs on screen.

The episode follows other installments of the Official Podcast that have brought in cast and crew to discuss the making of the series, including THE SHARDS Clip Shows Debbie and Liz Schaffer Trading Insults Before Night Out, part of the broader rollout of scenes and behind-the-scenes conversations FX has released around the drama.

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...