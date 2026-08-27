THE SHARDS Cast Opens Up About Their Off-Screen Chemistry

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FX shared a behind-the-scenes segment titled Best Kept Secrets in which the ensemble cast of THE SHARDS speaks about the chemistry that developed among them while filming the drama. The clip focuses on the cast's own rapport, offering a glimpse at how their off-screen connection informed the tangled relationships their characters navigate on screen.

THE SHARDS is executive produced by Ryan Murphy and adapted from the bestselling novel by Bret Easton Ellis. Set in 1980s Los Angeles, the series follows a group of privileged high school seniors at an elite prep school as they contend with identity, jealousy and obsession, with a darker undercurrent running beneath their social world. The show's ensemble includes Kaia Gerber as Susan, Homer Gere as Robert, Graham Campbell as Thom, Igby Rigney as Bret, Hayes Warner as Debbie and Bella Valdes as Cha Cha.

New episodes of THE SHARDS continue to air on FX and stream on Hulu. The series has drawn attention for its immersive recreation of the era, from its production design to its soundtrack and fashion choices, all aimed at capturing the insular world its characters inhabit.

Cast members Kaia Gerber and Graham Campbell previously discussed their characters' bond on THE SHARDS Official Podcast, exploring why Susan and Thom appear detached from the danger unfolding around their classmates even as tensions escalate within the friend group.

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