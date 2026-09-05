THE SHARDS: Game Night Turns Grim as Bret Delivers Trawler News

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FX released a new scene from THE SHARDS showing Susan, played by Kaia Gerber, Debbie, played by Hayes Warner, Thom, played by Graham Campbell, and Robert, played by Homer Gere, enjoying a game of Secret Ballot together. The lighthearted gathering is cut short when Bret, played by Igby Rigney, arrives to inform the group that The Trawler has claimed another victim, shifting the mood from playful to unsettling.

The scene continues to build out the tight social circle at the center of THE SHARDS, with Gerber's Susan and Warner's Debbie once again anchoring a group moment alongside Campbell's Thom and Gere's Robert. Rigney's Bret has repeatedly served as the character who breaks the group's sense of normalcy with updates tied to the show's central killer, a pattern that has recurred across multiple episodes this season.

THE SHARDS is executive produced by Ryan Murphy and adapted from the bestselling novel by Bret Easton Ellis. Set in 1980s Los Angeles, the series follows a group of privileged high school seniors at an elite prep school as they navigate identity, sex, jealousy and obsession, with a darker undercurrent running beneath their social world.

The dynamic between Robert and Bret has continued to deepen beyond this group scene, as detailed in a separate clip in which Bret confronts Robert in an overdue bedroom conversation later in the season.

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