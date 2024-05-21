KUNG FU PANDA 4 Sets DVD and Blu-ray Release; See New Bonus Content

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The search for the new Dragon Warrior is on! Po learns he must face his biggest villain yet and embarks on a hilarious mission with his new team of misfits in KUNG FU PANDA 4, available with over an hour of extras on Digital, 4K UHD, Blu-rayTM and DVD May 28, 2024, from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

The never-before-seen bonus content includes dumpling making with Jack Black, Bad Bunnies commentary, deleted scenes, as well as the original animated short “Dueling Dumplings”!



Emmy winner and Golden Globe® nominee Jack Black (The Super Mario Bros. Movie, School of Rock) returns as Po, the world’s most unlikely KUNG FU master, in this butt-kicking new chapter from DreamWorks Animation’s beloved action-comedy franchise: KUNG FU PANDA 4.

After learning he must find a new hero to take over as Dragon Warrior so that he may fulfill his destiny as the next spiritual leader of THE VALLEY of Peace, Po decides to take one last adventurous mission. He teams up with a quick-witted thief named Zhen, voiced by Awkwafina (Migration, The Bad Guys), a corsac fox, to discover the truth about recent sightings of villains he’s defeated in the past. In a journey that puts both to the test, it will take a wicked, powerful sorceress, The Chameleon, voiced by Oscar® winner Viola Davis (Ender’s Game, The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes), to bring them together and remind Po that heroes can be found in the most unexpected places.

With the release of KUNG FU PANDA 4, the franchise has grossed over two billion dollars at the global box-office.

BONUS FEATURES on 4K ULTRA HD, BLU-RAY AND DVD:

Dueling Dumplings – In this original short introduced by Jack Black and Awkwafina, Po and Zhen battle over whose dumplings reign supreme.

Mastering the Dumpling – Jack Black learns how to make dumplings with influencers Phil and Helen of WongFu Productions.

Bad Bunny Review – The Bad Bunnies give their unedited opinion on some scenes from the film. Set up as a “Screening Room” style piece, the Bad Bunnies add their own commentary.

Deleted Scenes Dads on the Trail Mahjong

Kung Fu Talking – Voicing an animated movie takes time, time spent in a small booth being spoken to through headphones as you try to inhibit a character that might not actually exist beyond a few simple sketches and under that pressure, crazy things often happen! And we’ve captured them, put them to music and serves them up for your pleasure in this hilarious montage of off mic moments!

Meet the Cast – From the Dragon Warrior himself to newcomer, Zhen, and a full cast of amazing characters in between, we get to know the voices behind some of our favorite roles in this series of short featurettes. Discover what attracted them to the role, what their motivation was and what parts of the character they took away with them after recording had finished. Po Zhen The Chameleon The Dads

Kung Fu Panda 4 All!! – Join us as we go behind the scenes to see how the fourth installment in the franchise was brought to life, what makes it different from the previous films and where we find Po and the gang in this new escapade. Featuring interviews with the filmmakers and cast as well as a plethora of concept art, storyboards, animation tests and ADR footage.

How to Draw – Enter our virtual dojo and join one of DreamWorks Animation’s talented artists as they show fans of the film “How to Draw” some of the characters in the film, and then watch in amazement as they come to life before your very eyes in a Shadow Puppet Theater. Po Zhen The Chameleon The Bad Bunnies

Shadow Puppet Theater – Using the amazing illustrations from the “How to Draw,” we will teach fans of the film how to create their very own Shadow Puppet Theater so they can bring Po and the gang to life and continue their many adventures.

Feature Commentary with Director Mike Mitchell, Co-Director Stephanie Ma Stine, Production Designer Paul Duncan, Head of Story Calvin Tsang, and Head of Character Animation Sean Sexton

