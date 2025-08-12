KPOP DEMON HUNTERS Sing-Along Event Coming to Theaters

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



To celebrate the fans of the hit film KPop Demon Hunters, Netflix will host KPop Demon Hunters A Sing-Along Event, a series of screenings across the U.S. and Canada on August 23 and 24. Tickets for the special sing-along version of the film will go on sale on Wednesday, August 13, at 6:00 AM PT. To choose from the full list of theaters and showtimes and to download tickets, visit here.

Since its release on Netflix on June 20, KPop Demon Hunters has skyrocketed to become the most popular Netflix animated film of all time, and is the first original animated film to enter the Most Popular Movies List (English). The soundtrack has dominated the charts this summer, boasting over 3 billion global streams to date, with breakout hit “Golden” hitting #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

When they aren't selling out stadiums, Kpop superstars Rumi, Mira and Zoey use their secret identities as badass demon hunters to protect their fans from an ever-present supernatural threat. Together, they must face their biggest enemy yet – an irresistible rival BOY BAND of demons in disguise. The movie boasts brand-new original songs and features a cast that includes Daniel Dae Kim (Yellow Face), Joel Kim Booster, and Broadway superstar Lea Salonga as the singing voice of Celine.

Directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, the movie's original songs are written by EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, TEDDY, 24, Danny Chung, IDO, Vince, KUSH, DOMINSUK, Jenna Andrews, Stephen Kirk, Lindgren, and Daniel Rojas. Watch a clip from the film below.