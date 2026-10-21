Julia Stiles Dedicates 'DWTS' Dance to Heath Ledger
The routine with pro partner Ezra Sosa honored her 10 Things I Hate About You co-star.
Julia Stiles dedicated her performance on "Dancing With the Stars" to her late "10 Things I Hate About You" co-star Heath Ledger, during an episode built around a dedication theme. Stiles danced with her professional partner Ezra Sosa as part of the night's routines, which were broadcast and discussed in a segment on TODAY.
Stiles starred opposite Ledger in the 1999 film "10 Things I Hate About You," a credit that connects directly to the tribute she chose for the dedication-themed round of the competition. Ledger died in 2008.
The TODAY segment focused on the emotional reasoning behind Stiles' song and performance choice for the night, tying her dance directly to her history with Ledger rather than to any unrelated storyline from the competition.
Tuesday's dedication night on "Dancing With the Stars" featured multiple contestants choosing personal tributes for their routines, with Stiles and Sosa's performance drawing attention for its connection to her film career alongside Ledger.
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