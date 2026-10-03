Julia Stiles Looks Back on SAVE THE LAST DANCE and 10 THINGS I HATE ABOUT YOU

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Julia Stiles revisited two of the films that defined her early career during a conversation on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW, reflecting on Save the Last Dance and 10 Things I Hate About You alongside host Jennifer Hudson. The sit-down gave Stiles room to look back on the dance-centered drama and the teen comedy that have remained closely tied to her name for decades.

Stiles also discussed her experience joining Dancing with the Stars, giving Hudson's audience a window into how that competition compared to her earlier film work built around choreography and performance.

The conversation moved between nostalgia for the two films and Stiles's more recent turn on the dance competition series, with Hudson steering the discussion through the throughline of movement and performance that has run across much of Stiles's career.

The appearance kept its focus on those specific credits rather than touching on new or upcoming projects, with Stiles using the time to speak directly about what it was like making Save the Last Dance and 10 Things I Hate About You and what prompted her to step onto the Dancing with the Stars floor.

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