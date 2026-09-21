Julia Stiles Reflects on 10 THINGS I HATE ABOUT YOU's Lasting Impact

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





Julia Stiles looked back on 10 Things I Hate About You and explained why the film continues to resonate with audiences during an appearance on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW. The conversation with host Jennifer Hudson centered on the movie's staying power and what has kept it relevant for fans long after its original release.

Stiles has built a career that spans film roles known for physical performance and dramatic range, including her turn in Save the Last Dance, a role that showcased her dancing on screen. She recently discussed that period of her career during another visit to THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW, where she opened up about stepping away from dance after that film and what eventually brought her back for Dancing with the Stars.

During this appearance, Stiles used the sit-down to walk through what she believes has allowed 10 Things I Hate About You to hold its place with viewers over time, giving Hudson and the studio audience a sense of how she personally views the film's legacy within her broader body of work.

Stiles' comments on the film add to a series of recent conversations she has had on the program, including her earlier discussion of her decades-long break from dancing and her return for Dancing with the Stars.

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you. Add as a preferred source

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 40 Days 10 Hrs 43 Min 39 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link