Julia Stiles Reflects on 10 THINGS I HATE ABOUT YOU's Lasting Impact
The actress traced the movie's enduring pull with audiences decades after its release.
Julia Stiles looked back on 10 Things I Hate About You and explained why the film continues to resonate with audiences during an appearance on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW. The conversation with host Jennifer Hudson centered on the movie's staying power and what has kept it relevant for fans long after its original release.
Stiles has built a career that spans film roles known for physical performance and dramatic range, including her turn in Save the Last Dance, a role that showcased her dancing on screen. She recently discussed that period of her career during another visit to THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW, where she opened up about stepping away from dance after that film and what eventually brought her back for Dancing with the Stars.
During this appearance, Stiles used the sit-down to walk through what she believes has allowed 10 Things I Hate About You to hold its place with viewers over time, giving Hudson and the studio audience a sense of how she personally views the film's legacy within her broader body of work.
Stiles' comments on the film add to a series of recent conversations she has had on the program, including her earlier discussion of her decades-long break from dancing and her return for Dancing with the Stars.
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