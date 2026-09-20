THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW to Welcome Julia Stiles & Ernest Harden Jr.

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THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW welcomes actress Julia Stiles and Emmy-winning actor Ernest Harden Jr. on Monday, September 21.

Julia Stiles joins the show where she opens up about her decision to join 'Dancing with the Stars' and discusses why now is the perfect time for her to return to the dance floor. She also shares why she stepped away from dance after the hit film 'Save the Last Dance,' and how the film has become a fan favorite! She also reflects on the ongoing impact of the iconic film '10 Things I Hate About You,' and what it continues to mean to fans.

Next, Jennifer welcomes veteran actor Ernest Harden Jr. to celebrate his emotional Emmy win at the age of 74. Ernest reflects on the profound significance of this achievement, the enduring impact of his work on 'The Jeffersons,' and the heartfelt bond he shares with Noah Wyle and the team from 'The Pitt.'

This week on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show,' Sofía Vergara, Howie Mandel, Terry Crews, and Mel B visit the Happy Place to talk about 'America's Got Talent.' Bre-Z stops by to chat about the final season of 'All American,' and comedian Jo Koy joins Jennifer to discuss his new Netflix comedy special, 'Jo Koy: Blue in the Face.' Jennifer also welcomes the cast of the 'A Different World' reboot—Jasmine Guy, Cree Summer, and Chibuikem Uche—to the Happy Place. The band Fuerza Regida visits to talk about their upcoming tour and their album '111XPANTIA.' Jennifer sits down with Grammy- and Academy Award-winning artist H.E.R. to discuss her new animated film, 'Forgotten Island,' and Motown legend Martha Reeves stops by to share details about her latest album, 'Searching.'

'The Jennifer Hudson Show' airs on weekdays. Check your local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com

Photo Credit: Chris Haston/Warner Bros.



Photo Credit: Chris Haston/Warner Bros.

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