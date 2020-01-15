Jon Stewart to Host NIGHT OF TOO MANY STARS on HBO

The Emmy® nominated NIGHT OF TOO MANY STARS: AMERICA UNITES FOR AUTISM PROGRAMS will be performed live on SATURDAY, APR. 18 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The all-star benefit will be hosted by Jon Stewart and is presented by HBO in partnership with NEXT for AUTISM.

The special is also available on HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO On Demand and partners' streaming platforms.

With an estimated 1 in 59 children currently affected by autism, NIGHT OF TOO MANY STARS was created by comedy writer and performer Robert Smigel to support autism schools, programs and services. Since 2006, the benefit has raised more than $30 million and has been hosted by Jon Stewart.

NEXT for AUTISM is a non-profit organization that creates and funds innovative programs to improve the lives of people living with autism and their families. Over the past 17 years, NEXT for AUTISM has taken risks with bold ideas and built charter schools, a diagnostic and clinical center, a teacher-training program, after-school programs, employment programs, and recently, a residential program that empowers adults to live within their communities. NEXT for AUTISM also funds schools, programs, and services across the country. While focusing on creating and supporting programs, NEXT for AUTISM's intention is nothing short of disrupting current thought and practices, and reimagining services for individuals and families.

For more information visit: www.TooManyStarsHBO.com

The executive producers of NIGHT OF TOO MANY STARS: AMERICA UNITES FOR AUTISM PROGRAMS are Robert Smigel, Michelle Smigel, Jon Stewart, Chris McShane, and John Irwin for Irwin Entertainment.





Related Articles View More TV Stories