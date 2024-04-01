Jon Stewart Returns to THE DAILY SHOW Tonight

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Jon Stewart will return to THE DAILY SHOW desk tonight followed by Desi Lydic Tuesday - Thursday at 11 p.m. ET/PT and on Paramount+ the following morning. Stewart will continue to host every Monday through the 2024 election cycle with The Daily Show’s all-star roster of correspondents and contributors sharing hosting duties, including Ronny Chieng, Desi Lydic, Jordan Klepper and Michael Kosta alongside Dulcé Sloan and Lewis Black.

The guest lineup for THIS WEEK includes:

The EMMY® award-winning late-night franchise will continue to expand and build on its legacy of election coverage, visiting key states and both conventions, bringing different perspectives and deep-diving on a wide range of issues.

The Daily Show airs weeknights at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central and is available the following morning onParamount+, CC.com and the CC App. Tickets can be requested for free at dailyshowtickets.com.