John Turturro on Learning to Pickpocket for New Film

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John Turturro appeared on TODAY to discuss the thieving tricks of the trade he learned for his new film, THE ONLY LIVING PICKPOCKET IN NEW YORK. Describing the physical technique required for the role, Turturro said, "It's about how graceful you can be. It's sort of a magic act." He also weighed in on the New York Knicks raising their championship banner at Madison Square Garden and discussed working with Christopher Walken on Severance.

Turturro stars as Harry, an old-school New York hustler, in THE ONLY LIVING PICKPOCKET IN NEW YORK, written and directed by Noah Segan. The film's ensemble cast includes Giancarlo Esposito, Will Price, Tatiana Maslany, and Steve Buscemi. Harry is described as a classic native New Yorker who moves through life relying on his wits and connections, but finds his pickpocket trade upended as cash and wristwatches give way to credit cards, cell phones, and cryptocurrency.

The film opens in theaters in New York and Los Angeles on October 23, 2026, before expanding nationwide on October 30, 2026. Turturro's appearance also touched on his continued work on Severance alongside Christopher Walken, offering a glimpse of his current slate of projects spanning film and television.

More on the film's release can be found in prior coverage: THE ONLY LIVING PICKPOCKET IN NEW YORK to Open in Theaters.

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