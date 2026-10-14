THE ONLY LIVING PICKPOCKET IN NEW YORK to Open in Theaters
John Turturro stars as Harry, a small-time career criminal, in Noah Segan's directorial debut.
THE ONLY LIVING PICKPOCKET IN NEW YORK will open only in theaters in New York and Los Angeles on October 23, 2026, before expanding nationwide on October 30, 2026. The film marks the directorial debut of Noah Segan, who also wrote the screenplay.
John Turturro stars as Harry, a small-time career criminal, alongside Giancarlo Esposito, Will Price, Tatiana Maslany, and Steve Buscemi.
The film is produced by Katie McNeill, Leopold Hughes, and Ben LeClair, with Rian Johnson, Ram Bergman, and Johnny Holland serving as executive producers.
Synopsis
Harry is an old-school hustler. A classic native New Yorker, he moves through life lubricating palms with cash, relying on his wits and connections. But times are changing for Harry. His daily pickpocket take isn't green bills and wristwatches, it's credit cards and cell phones. And one unfortunate night, cryptocurrency and a handgun.
The Only Living Pickpocket in New York is a nostalgic portrait of a small-time career criminal navigating today's digitally networked world. Writer/Director Noah Segan's modern metropolis is powered by the ephemera of a time gone by, with shoe-leather action brought to radiant life by a terrific cast, led by John Turturro's exceptional turn as Harry.
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