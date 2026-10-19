THE ONLY LIVING PICKPOCKET IN NEW YORK to Open in Theaters

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THE ONLY LIVING PICKPOCKET IN NEW YORK will open only in theaters in New York and Los Angeles on October 23, 2026, expanding nationwide on October 30, 2026.

The film is directed and written by Noah Segan. Harry is an old-school hustler. A classic native New Yorker, he moves through life lubricating palms with cash, relying on his wits and connections. But times are changing for Harry. His daily pickpocket take isn't green bills and wristwatches, it's credit cards and cell phones. And one unfortunate night, cryptocurrency and a handgun.

THE ONLY LIVING PICKPOCKET IN NEW YORK is a nostalgic portrait of a small-time career criminal navigating today's digitally networked world. Writer/Director Noah Segan's modern metropolis is powered by the ephemera of a time gone by, with shoe-leather action brought to radiant life by a terrific cast, led by John Turturro's exceptional turn as Harry.

Tickets for THE ONLY LIVING PICKPOCKET IN NEW YORK can be purchased at onlylivingpickpocketny.com.

New York Opening Day Theaters

AMC Lincoln Square 13, 1998 Broadway, New York, NY 10023

Angelika Film Center New York, 18 West Houston Street, New York, NY 10012

BAM Rose Cinemas, 30 Lafayette Avenue, Brooklyn, NY, 11217

Credits

Directed by | Noah Segan

Written by | Noah Segan

Produced by | Katie McNeill, Leopold Hughes, Ben LeClair

Executive Producers | Rian Johnson, Ram Bergman, Johnny Holland

Starring | John Turturro, Giancarlo Esposito, Will Price, Tatiana Maslany, Steve Buscemi







Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 12 Days 10 Hrs 43 Min 25 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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