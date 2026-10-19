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THE ONLY LIVING PICKPOCKET IN NEW YORK to Open in Theaters

Director Noah Segan's film follows an aging New York hustler adapting to a digitally networked world.

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THE ONLY LIVING PICKPOCKET IN NEW YORK to Open in Theaters

THE ONLY LIVING PICKPOCKET IN NEW YORK will open only in theaters in New York and Los Angeles on October 23, 2026, expanding nationwide on October 30, 2026.

The film is directed and written by Noah Segan. Harry is an old-school hustler. A classic native New Yorker, he moves through life lubricating palms with cash, relying on his wits and connections. But times are changing for Harry. His daily pickpocket take isn't green bills and wristwatches, it's credit cards and cell phones. And one unfortunate night, cryptocurrency and a handgun.

THE ONLY LIVING PICKPOCKET IN NEW YORK is a nostalgic portrait of a small-time career criminal navigating today's digitally networked world. Writer/Director Noah Segan's modern metropolis is powered by the ephemera of a time gone by, with shoe-leather action brought to radiant life by a terrific cast, led by John Turturro's exceptional turn as Harry.

Tickets for THE ONLY LIVING PICKPOCKET IN NEW YORK can be purchased at onlylivingpickpocketny.com.

New York Opening Day Theaters

AMC Lincoln Square 13, 1998 Broadway, New York, NY 10023

Angelika Film Center New York, 18 West Houston Street, New York, NY 10012

BAM Rose Cinemas, 30 Lafayette Avenue, Brooklyn, NY, 11217

Credits

Directed by | Noah Segan

Written by | Noah Segan

Produced by | Katie McNeill, Leopold Hughes, Ben LeClair

Executive Producers | Rian Johnson, Ram Bergman, Johnny Holland

Starring | John Turturro, Giancarlo Esposito, Will Price, Tatiana Maslany, Steve Buscemi

THE ONLY LIVING PICKPOCKET IN NEW YORK to Open in Theaters Image

THE ONLY LIVING PICKPOCKET IN NEW YORK to Open in Theaters Image

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