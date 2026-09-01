THE ONLY LIVING PICKPOCKET IN NEW YORK Poster Released Ahead of Theatrical Bow

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The official poster has been released for THE ONLY LIVING PICKPOCKET IN NEW YORK, which opens only in theaters in New York & Los Angeles on October 23, 2026, expanding nationwide on October 30, 2026.

Credits

Directed by | Noah Segan

Written by | Noah Segan

Produced by | Katie McNeill, Leopold Hughes, Ben LeClair

Executive Producers | Rian Johnson, Ram Bergman, Johnny Holland

Starring | John Turturro, Giancarlo Esposito, Will Price, Tatiana Maslany, Steve Buscemi

Synopsis

Harry is an old-school hustler. A classic native New Yorker, he moves through life lubricating palms with cash, relying on his wits and connections. But times are changing for Harry. His daily pickpocket take isn't green bills and wristwatches, it's credit cards and cell phones. And one unfortunate night, cryptocurrency and a handgun.

THE ONLY LIVING PICKPOCKET IN NEW YORK is a nostalgic portrait of a small-time career criminal navigating today's digitally networked world. Writer/Director Noah Segan's modern metropolis is powered by the ephemera of a time gone by, with shoe-leather action brought to radiant life by a terrific cast, led by John Turturro's exceptional turn as Harry.

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