John Cena to Host 2024 SHARK WEEK on Discovery Channel

Discovery Channel's Shark Weeks begins Sunday, July 7 at 8PM ET/PT.

By: Jun. 13, 2024
John Cena to Host 2024 SHARK WEEK on Discovery Channel
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Thrilling encounters with apex predators, epic deep-sea expeditions, and weighty concerns about the poop from the fattest white sharks patrolling the waters are just a few of the extraordinary stories that will emerge during Discovery Channel’s Shark Week, beginning Sunday, July 7 at 8PM ET/PT. Host John Cena will guide viewers through 21 hours of new programming and preview each night’s top moments alongside interviews with fan favorite shark experts.  

LATEST NEWS

Emma Roberts Joins Stampede Ventures Thriller FOURTH WALL
Video: Watch Trailer for DRAG RACE MEXICO Season Two
Video: SYFY Releases THE ARK Season 2 Trailer
Video: Watch Clip From New Episode of Apple TV+'s TRYING

"I usually do SHARK WEEK from my couch - with lots of snacks, but this year I'm beyond excited to host the week dedicated to the endlessly fascinating, action heroes of the Ocean,” said John Cena. "It's a WILD week of shocking new footage, new discoveries, and lots and lots of teeth." 

The highly anticipated annual week-long celebration of sharks will include the next chapter of the hit show Belly of the Beast, that offers a terrifying and fascinating real look at a Great White shark feeding frenzy; Monster Hammerheads: Species X, that follows a potential new hammerhead species; and Great White Serial Killer: Sea of Blood, that investigates a massive shark who decapitates its victim and terrorizes a local village. 

Warner Bros. Discovery’s linear and streaming portfolio - including Food Network, HGTV, ID, TBS, TNT, TCM, TLC, CNN and Max - will air Shark Week-inspired content or cross-promote the event. 

Click HERE for the full programming slate.

About Discovery Channel 

Discovery Channel is dedicated to creating the highest quality non-fiction content that informs and entertains its consumers about the world in all its wonder, diversity and amazement. The network, which is distributed to 100.8 million U.S. homes, can be seen in 224 countries and territories, offering a signature mix of compelling, high-end production values and vivid cinematography across genres including, science and technology, exploration, adventure, history and in-depth, behind-the-scenes glimpses at the people, places and organizations that shape and share our world. For more information, please visit www.discovery.com


Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.







Videos