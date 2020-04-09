Joel McHale to Host Eighth Installment of TIGER KING

The recently announced bonus episode of the hit Netflix docu-series, Tiger King, will take the form of a post-series chat show hosted by comedian, Joel McHale.

The updated installment will begin streaming on April 12 featuring brand new interviews with John Reinke, Joshua Dial, John Finlay, Saff, Erik Cowie, Rick Kirkman, and Jeff and Lauren Lowe.

The series' main players, eccentric zookeeper Joe Exotic, fellow tiger enthusiast Doc Antle, and tiger sanctuary owner, Carole Baskin, will not participate.

"I talk to a lot of people involved in the project - Jeff and Lauren Lowe, Saff, Erik Cowie, John Finlay, John Reinke, and Rick Kirkham - to see what's happened in their lives since the release of the series," McHale wrote of the new installment. "It's eye-opening and hopefully, funny."

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, titled onscreen as simply Tiger King, is a 2020 true crime documentary miniseries about the life of zookeeper Joe Exotic. It was released on Netflix on March 20, 2020. The series focuses on the small but deeply interconnected society of big cat conservationists like Carole Baskin, owner of Big Cat Rescue, and collectors such as Exotic, whom Baskin accuses of abusing and exploiting wild animals.





