Joe Walsh and Zac Brown Join THE VOICE as Season 28 Mega Mentors

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and multi-Grammy Award-winning Joe Walsh and Grammy Award-winning multi-hyphenate Zac Brown will serve as mega mentors on season 28 of the four-time Emmy Award-winning musical competition series “The Voice,” airing Mondays (8 p.m. ET/PT) on NBC and streaming next day on Peacock.

Brown, the frontman of Zac Brown Band, will make his “Voice” debut when he joins coaches Michael Bublé and Snoop Dogg. Walsh, known for his hits such as “Funk #49,” “Walk Away,” “Life’s Been Good,” “Rocky Mountain Way,” “Life in the Fast Lane” and as a member of the Eagles, will join Niall Horan and Reba McEntire to mentor the remaining artists as they prepare for the Knockouts, beginning Monday, Oct. 27.

This season’s Knockouts features the first-ever “Mic Drop” button, given to each coach to use on an artist from their respective teams whose performance blows them away. Viewers at home will have the opportunity to vote for the “Mic Drop” winner among the four. The artist with the most votes is awarded a performance at “The ROSE PARADE Presented by Honda,” live on Jan. 1, 2026.

Zac Brown is the leading front man of Zac Brown Band, a multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning Southern rock group. Throughout its career spanning more than a decade, Zac Brown Band has had six consecutive albums reach the top 10 of the Billboard 200 and five consecutive albums debut at #1 on Billboard’s Country Albums chart. To date, the group has won three Grammys, including Best New Artist in 2010, sold more than 30.5 million singles and 10.8 million albums, amassed over 11.2 billion catalog streams and achieved 16 #1 radio singles.

They are the SECOND ACT to top both the Country and Active Rock formats. Zac Brown Band has headlined nine North American tours and currently holds the record for most consecutive sold-out shows at iconic Fenway Park. The group was inducted into the Fenway Music Hall of Fame in 2022. Zac Brown Band will be the first country group to have a residency at Sphere in Las Vegas, which begins in December 2025.

Joe Walsh has received numerous accolades throughout this career, which spans more than five decades. The singer, songwriter and producer has released 12 studio records to date. His success started with the James Gang in 1969, followed with Barnstorm – the trio he founded – and continued in 1973 with the launch of his solo career. In 1975, already well established as a successful solo artist, Walsh was recruited to join the Eagles and bring his unique and harder rock sound to the group. The Eagles went on to become the highest-selling American band in history with more than 150 million records sold.

In 1994, after a 14-year hiatus and several solo albums, the Eagles released “Hell Freezes Over,” which reached #1 on the Billboard charts and sparked one of the most successful tours in music history. In 1998, the Eagles were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The band is currently playing the Sphere in Las Vegas as part of their “The Long Goodbye Final Tour.” Walsh has received honorary doctorate degrees from Kent State University and the Berklee School of Music. He became a 2016 KENNEDY CENTER HONORS recipient as a member of the Eagles. In 2017, Walsh launched VetsAid, his nonprofit organization that supports veterans and their families.

Zac Brown Photo Credit: Tyler Lord

Joe Walsh Photo Credit: Ross Halfin