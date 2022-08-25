Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Joe Pesci to Star in Peacock's New Pete Davidson Comedy Series BUPKIS

This is Pesci’s first television series.  

Aug. 25, 2022  

Peacock has announced that Academy Award-winner Joe Pesci (Goodfellas, The Irishman) will star in the new Pete Davidson comedy series BUPKIS as Davidson's grandfather, which is written, starring and executive produced by Davidson.

Pesci will star alongside previously announced Emmy Award-winner Edie Falco, who will play Davidson's mom. This is Pesci's first television series.

BUPKIS, a half-hour live action comedy, is a heightened, fictionalized version of Pete Davidson's real life. The series will combine grounded storytelling with absurd elements from the unfiltered and completely original worldview for which Pete is well known.

Lorne Michaels will executive produce for Broadway Video, Judah Miller (Showrunner) and Dave Sirus are writing and executive producing alongside executive producers Andrew Singer and Erin David. Jason Orley will direct and co-executive produce. Series comes from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Broadway Video.



