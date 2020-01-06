Joaquin Phoenix, Laura Dern, Renée Zellweger & More Attend HFPA's Golden Globes Viewing & After Party

Last night, to celebrate the 77th Annual Golden Globe® Awards, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, and dick clark Productions presented "The HFPA's Golden Globes Viewing & After Party," the Official HFPA Viewing and After-Party of the GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS in Los Angeles.

Talent in attendance included Golden Globe Award winners, Joaquin Phoenix, Quentin Tarantino, Michelle Williams, Laura Dern, Renée Zellweger, Taron Egerton, Bong Joon Ho, Awkwafina, cast members from Chernobyl, Olivia Colman, Patricia Arquette, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the team behind Missing Link, cast members from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Ramy Youssef, and Sam Mendes. Additional celebrity attendees included Natasha Lyonne, Joey King, Fred Armisen, Ariel Winter, Cameron Monaghan, Billy Eichner, Bobby Berk, Shannon Macintosh, Will Kemp, Eiza Gonzalez, Bailee Madison, Nick Viall and Demi Burnett.

The event provided attendees with exclusive access to Hollywood's Party of the Year™. Guests were treated to a one-of-a-kind viewing experience in the Wilshire Garden at the Beverly Hilton, just steps away from the ceremony.

Following the telecast, Globe Award winners were invited to the Wilshire Garden to have their sleek and newly redesigned GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS engraved at the after-party.

See footage from the engraving station here:





