Jimmy Kimmel Fields Absurd Flu Shot Questions in Walgreens-Sponsored Segment

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Jimmy Kimmel took on a stack of ridiculous flu vaccine questions in a new sponsored segment airing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, with the bit built around a simple premise: Walgreens pharmacists handle the legitimate medical questions, while Kimmel handles the dumb ones.

The segment arrives as flu season approaches, framing the sketch around the idea that getting a flu shot is a timely, practical step for viewers to take. Kimmel's role in the bit leans into his late-night persona, playing the comedic foil to the pharmacists' expertise rather than offering any medical guidance himself.

The setup pairs Walgreens' pharmacy staff, described as standing by to field genuine vaccine questions, against Kimmel's answers to the more absurd inquiries sent his way. The contrast forms the entire comedic engine of the piece, with the sponsored format allowing the show to fold a public health message into its usual comedy style.

The clip continues Jimmy Kimmel Live's practice of posting standalone comedy segments to its YouTube channel alongside its regular guest interviews, giving the flu shot messaging a wider reach beyond the show's broadcast audience.

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