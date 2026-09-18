Dragonflies Make TV Debut Performing 'Slower' on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE
The band's first network television performance puts the new track in front of a national audience.
Dragonflies made their television debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live, performing their song "Slower" for the ABC late-night audience. The appearance marked the first time the group brought the track to a national television platform.
The performance centered entirely on the song itself, with Dragonflies using the Kimmel stage to introduce "Slower" to viewers who may not have previously encountered the group's music. No interview segment accompanied the performance, keeping the focus squarely on the band's live rendition.
The Jimmy Kimmel Live stage has served as a launching point for other musical acts making their first network appearances, offering a direct showcase without additional commentary or banter. For Dragonflies, the slot provided a platform to reach an audience beyond their existing base.
No further details on an accompanying album, tour dates, or other upcoming releases were included alongside the performance clip. The segment stands as a snapshot of the band's live sound as heard on "Slower" during their first network television outing.
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