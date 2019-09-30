Jimmy Barnes Brings 'Shutting Down Your Town' Tour Back

After three sold out NZ shows, Jimmy Barnes brings his massive Shutting Down Your Town tour back to Australia this week for shows at WIN Entertainment Centre in Wollongong (Thursday, 3 October) and Sydney's Hordern Pavilion (Saturday, 5 October) with special guests JET. Jimmy will then blaze through arenas in Melbourne, Adelaide and Newcastle, plus outdoor gigs in Brisbane, Gold Coast, Coffs Harbour, Tullamore and Perth.

In other Jimmy news, Triple M announced today that they will launch "Oztober" - a month in which they profile lots of Australian music - by exclusively airing highlights from the Shutting Down Your Town Sydney show in a special workday broadcast at 1.00pm (local times) on Tuesday, 8 October. An even longer version will be broadcast that night across the 37 Triple M stations nationally.

Appropriately, the song after which the tour is named, Shutting Down Our Town, went back to #1 on the Contemporary Rock Airplay charts this week, nearly 6 months after its release. According to industry bible The Music Network, it's Jimmy's biggest rock airplay track since Lay Down Your Guns in 1990 and his second biggest radio hit ever on their multiformat "Hot 100" (which dates back more than 20 years). The song and its evocative music video helped drive the album from which it's lifted, My Criminal Record, to #1 on the ARIA Charts and neither the single nor the album show any sign of slowing down as the tour rolls around Australasia.

Jimmy's follow up single, I Won't Let You Down, is now also getting played nationally as is the music video which features a cameo appearance from The Living End's Chris Cheney who penned the song.

The success of all this new music caps a stellar run which began with Jimmy's acclaimed memoirs, plus their accompanying tours and film, breaking all sorts of records over the last three years.

"This album and tour mean a lot to me", explains Jimmy. "Writing the books and telling those stories onstage dredged up a lot of difficult stuff which then all got poured into this new music. Seeing such personal music strike a chord like this therefore feels particularly good. At this point in my life I never take it for granted that people are willing to listen to some new songs as well as all the old favourites. That's why we're putting so much into this tour - it's a way of thanking people for still being there after all these years."

SHUTTING DOWN YOUR TOWN TOUR DATES

Thursday, 3 October 2019

WIN Entertainment Centre, Wollongong NSW

Special Guest: Jet

Saturday, 5 October 2019

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW

Special Guest: Jet

Saturday, 12 October 2019

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, Vic

(moved from Margaret Court Arena)

Special Guest: Jet

Sunday, 13 October 2019

Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide SA

Special Guest: Jet

Thursday, 17 October 2019

Empire Theatre, Toowoomba Qld

SOLD OUT

Saturday, 19 October 2019

Riverstage, Brisbane Qld

Special Guests: Jet and Eskimo Joe

Sunday, 20 October 2019

Home of the Arts, Gold Coast Qld

Special Guest: Jet

Friday, 25 October 2019

Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Newcastle NSW

Special Guest: Jet

Saturday, 26 October 2019

Park Beach Reserve, Coffs Harbour NSW

Special Guests: Jet and Eskimo Joe

Thursday, 31 October 2019

Royal Theatre, Canberra ACT

Special Guest: Eskimo Joe

SOLD OUT

Saturday, 2 November 2019

Pola Park, Tullamore NSW

Special Guest: Troy Cassar-Daley

ALSO APPEARING AT

Sunday, 10 November 2019

96FM's Kickstart Summer Concert

Ascot Racetrack, Perth WA





