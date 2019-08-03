Jim Carrey Speaks Out on Redesign of Title Character in Upcoming SONIC THE HEDGEHOG Film

Jim Carrey is speaking out about the backlash regarding the design of the title character in the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog film, according to Variety.

The opening of the film was pushed back three months following criticism from fans regarding Sonic's design.Following the film's first trailer, fans criticized Sonic's design, which featured human teeth and enlarged calf muscles.

The backlash led Paramount to delay the film's release until Feb. 14, 2020. Director Jim Fowler tweeted in March that the studio was, "Taking a little more time to make Sonic just right."

"Sometimes you find that the collective consciousness decides it wants something and then when it gets it, it goes, 'OK, I don't want it,'" Carrey, who plays Sonic's nemesis Doctor Robotnik, said during Showtime's Friday TCA session.

Carrey acknowledged that "fans [have a] sense of ownership" over the character. "We'll have to see what that entails," he said. "It's gonna happen how it happens. It's either going to be a good thing or a bad thing."

Read more on Variety.





