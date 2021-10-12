Jez Butterworth to Adapt Don DeLillo's THE SILENCE for the Screen

Jez Butterworth has been announced to adapt Don DeLillo's short novel The Silence for the screen.

The Silence takes place in 2022 at a SUPER BOWL Sunday dinner party featuring a retired physics professor, her husband, and her former student. They are waiting for a couple, who is set to join them after flying in from Paris. The post-modern story features different twists and turns regarding the modern use of technology.

Variety reports that the film is being produced by Uri Singer, who is currently producing Netflix's adaption of another DeLillo novel, White Noise.

Jez Butterworth was born in London in 1969. His plays include Mojo (1995), The Night Heron (2002), The Winterling (2006), Parlour Song (2008), Jerusalem (2009), The River (2012), and The Ferryman (2017). His plays have won two Olivier Awards, three Evening Standard Awards, Four Writer's Guild Awards and Three Critics Circle Awards. In 2007 he was given the E.M. Forster Award by the American Academy of Arts and Letters. His screenwriting credits include Fair Game, Get on Up (2014), Edge of Tomorrow (2014), Black Mass (2015), and Spectre (2015).

