Bill Maher's New Rule: With The World Ending Anyway, Spend Every Last Dollar

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Bill Maher used a New Rule segment on REAL TIME WITH Bill Maher, titled "Free Money!", to take on the national debt after it passed $40 trillion, arguing that since humanity's days are numbered anyway, the country might as well go out spending every last penny. The bit turns a grim fiscal milestone into a darkly comic case for abandoning financial restraint altogether.

The segment continues Maher's regular New Rule format on the HBO program, where he takes a single topical premise and pushes it to its logical, often absurd, conclusion. Rather than dwelling on the politics of who is responsible for the debt, Maher's angle in "Free Money!" leans into fatalism, framing runaway federal spending as almost beside the point given the bigger-picture stakes he raises about humanity's future.

Maher has used the New Rule format throughout the season to tackle a range of subjects, from the balance of power in Washington to workplace romance and international tensions, consistently applying the segment's structure to whatever issue is dominating the news cycle that week. This installment keeps with that pattern, using the debt milestone as the jumping-off point for a broader riff on national priorities.

The New Rule airs as part of the broader REAL TIME broadcast, which typically opens with Maher's monologue before moving into interviews and panel discussions. Recent episodes have found him working through subjects including tensions with Canada and Iran in his opening monologues before turning to segments like this one later in the show.

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