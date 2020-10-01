Jessica Chastain's AVA Debuts at #1 in Latest DEG 'Watched At Home Top 20' List

Picking what to watch has never been easier.

Picking what to watch has never been easier with DEG: The Digital Entertainment Group's ''Watched at Home Top 20' list. This week, there's a new No. 1 debuting on the charts: Ava, starring Jessica Chastain as a BLACK OPS assassin. Last week's top title Outlander: Season Five dropped to No. 10, while The Secret: Dare to Dream jumped from No. 12 to No. 3. The seemingly unshakeable Yellowstone rounds out the Top 5 with its three seasons. Two more new titles joined the Top 20: Schitt's Creek: Season Six, fresh off its Emmy wins, and animated fairy tale spoof Red Shoes and the Seven Dwarfs. Two also returned: Rick and Morty: Season Four, which was released on Blu-ray and DVD Sept. 22, and Sonic the Hedgehog. The Harry Potter films and those highlighting the life of late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg continued strong.



DEG compiles the 'Watched at Home Top 20' list with the most widely consumed titles on disc and digital during the previous week (except for outside subscription-based streaming platforms). Assembled with the newest studio and retailer data every seven days, it showcases current consumer enthusiasm for home viewing of the newest film and television releases.



Please see below for the October 1 'Watched at Home Top 20' list:



1 Ava (Vertical Entertainment, 2020)

2 Yellowstone: S3 (Paramount)

3 The Secret: Dare to Dream (Lionsgate)

4 Yellowstone: S2 (Paramount)

5 Yellowstone: S1 (Paramount)

6 Alone (Magnolia Pictures, 2020)

7 Rick and Morty: S4 (Warner)

8 Harry Potter: Complete 8-film Coll. (Warner)

9 The Tax Collector (RLJ Entertainment)

10 Outlander: S5 (Sony)

11 Trolls World Tour (Universal)

12 Hocus Pocus (Disney)

13 RBG (Magnolia Pictures)

14 On the Basis of Sex (Universal)

15 Red Shoes and the Seven Dwarfs (Lionsgate)

16 Schitt's Creek: S6 (CBS)

17 Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone (Warner)

18 The King of Staten Island (Universal)

19 Irresistible (Universal, 2020)

20 Sonic the Hedgehog (Paramount)



Source | DEG: The Digital Entertainment Group

Includes U.S. Digital Sales, Digital Rentals (VOD), DVD & Blu-ray for week ended 9.26.20

