Jessica Chastain Replaces Michelle Williams in HBO's SCENES FROM A MARRIAGE
Williams has exited the project over scheduling conflicts.
Jessica Chastain is replacing the previously announced Michelle Williams in the new HBO limited series Scenes From a Marriage, EW reports.
Scenes From a Marriage is the American version of Ingmar Bergman's 1973 television miniseries of the same name. The series will be written, directed, and executive produced by The Affair co-creator Hagai Levi.
Chastain joins Oscar Isaac in an executive producing role, as well as co-star.
