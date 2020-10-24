Jessica Chastain Replaces Michelle Williams in HBO's SCENES FROM A MARRIAGE

Williams has exited the project over scheduling conflicts.

Jessica Chastain is replacing the previously announced Michelle Williams in the new HBO limited series Scenes From a Marriage, EW reports.

Scenes From a Marriage is the American version of Ingmar Bergman's 1973 television miniseries of the same name. The series will be written, directed, and executive produced by The Affair co-creator Hagai Levi.

Chastain joins Oscar Isaac in an executive producing role, as well as co-star.

