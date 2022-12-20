Jermaine Dupri Makes a Guest Appearance on MARIAH CAREY: MERRY CHRISTMAS TO ALL Special
The special will broadcast on Tuesday, Dec. 20 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
Grammy Award-winning songwriter, superproducer, visionary, and CEO of So So Def Jermaine Dupri makes a guest appearance on CBS's MARIAH CAREY: MERRY CHRISTMAS TO ALL!, a new two-hour primetime concert special from the Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey.
Filmed in New York City at The World's Most Famous Arena, Madison Square Garden, the concert special will feature the singer-songwriter performing a repertoire of her festive holiday hits, including the chart-topping massive perennial favorite "All I Want for Christmas Is You."
Additional special guest appearances include Drew Barrymore, Billy Porter, Slick Rick, and the Radio City Rockettes.
This past September, RIAA announced The Emancipation Of Mimi is now certified 7x Platinum, and its smash single "We Belong Together," written and produced by Carey and Dupri, is 6x Platinum.
MARIAH CAREY: MERRY CHRISTMAS TO ALL! is a co-production of Sony Music Entertainment and Supply & Demand. Mariah Carey, Joseph Kahn, Charleen Manca and Nicola Doring are executive producers. Sony Music Entertainment is distributing the special.
Rather than impacting only one lane, Jermaine Dupri has changed the course of R&B, hip-hop, and pop throughout an illustrious career earmarked by some of the most recognizable hits of all time. The GRAMMY® Award-winning iconic songwriter, producer, rapper, artist, entrepreneur, and philanthropist has powered game-changing and chart-breaking smashes such as Mariah Carey's 6x-platinum "We Belong Together," Usher's 3x-platinum "Nice & Slow," Xscape's platinum "Just Kickin' It," his own "Money Ain't A Thang" [feat. JAY-Z], and countless others.
"We Belong Together" not only toppled the Billboard Hot 100 for the year, but it also emerged as "the song of the decade" and "fifteenth most popular song of all-time," according to Billboard.
It took home "Best R&B Song" and "Best Female R&B Vocal Performance" at the 2006 GRAMMY® Awards. At the helm of So So Def Recordings as Founder, he has built a catalog of classic albums, including albums including Da Brat, the first solo female rapper to go platinum, debut and historic Funkdafied; Bow Wow's double-platinum Beware of Dog; Jagged Edge's double-platinum J.E. Heartbreak; Anthony Hamilton's platinum Comin' From Where I'm From; and more.
Simultaneously, he has launched JD's Vegan as a mega-popular plant-based ice cream alternative available in major retailers such as Walmart. Plus, he notably stands out as the second rapper inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame® following JAY-Z. Meanwhile, the GRAMMY® Museum paid homage to JD and So So Def with a dedicated exhibit entitled Jermaine Dupri & So So Def, 25 Years Of Elevating Culture.
He has also appeared on-screen in the Aretha Franklin movie Respect, Hip-Hop Family Christmas, and Step Up. Speaking to his presence, Variety attested, "What isn't recognized enough is his undeniable influence on the current cultural climate." However, he never stops setting the pace for the entire game to follow.
Photo: James Devaney/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
December 20, 2022
