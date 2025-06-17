Jeremiah Fraites of The Lumineers Composing Musical Score for THE LONG WALK Movie

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Jeremiah Fraites, co-founder and songwriter of the two-time Grammy Award-nominated band The Lumineers, has composed the score for Lionsgate’s The Long Walk, the upcoming film from director Francis Lawrence based on the first-written novel by Stephen King. The film will be released in theaters nationwide on September 12.

Of the score, Fraites says, “Francis and I had a really great initial phone call that helped inform what instrumentation we thought would work. Strings and piano felt right in servicing the expected horror you’d find in Stephen King canon. The real challenge for me was going to be writing music that would properly represent the deep relationships these boys were forming while on this brutal walk.”

Fraites, a two-time GRAMMY-nominated songwriter, composer, and multi-instrumentalist came to prominence as one of the co-founders of the chart topping band The Lumineers. His two solo albums, “Piano Piano” (2021) and “Piano Piano 2” (2023), both topped Billboard’s Classical Crossover chart.. Fraites’ solo work blends classical influences with ambient textures and genre-defying orchestration, showcasing his wide-ranging musical vision. He has also composed music for other mediums, including original pieces for projects such as the documentary Here. Is. Better.

From the highly anticipated adaptation of master storyteller Stephen King’s first-written novel, and Francis Lawrence, the visionary director of The Hunger Games franchise films (Catching Fire, Mockingjay – Pts. 1 & 2, and The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes), comes The Long Walk, an intense, chilling, and emotional thriller that challenges audiences to confront a haunting question: how far could you go?

Directed by Francis Lawrence from a screenplay by JT Mollner, based on the novel by Stephen King, and produced by Roy Lee, Steven Schneider, Francis Lawrence, and Cameron MacConomy, the film stars Cooper Hoffman, David Jonsson, Garrett Wareing, Tut Nyuot, Charlie Plummer, Ben Wang, Roman Griffin Davis, Jordan Gonzalez, Joshua Odjick, Josh Hamilton, with Judy Greer, and Mark Hamill.

Photo credit: Rachel Deeb

