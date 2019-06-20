Jens Lapidus' SNABBA CASH Becomes a Netflix Original Series

Netflix today announced Snabba Cash, a brand new six part original series from screenwriter Oskar Söderlund and bestselling author Jens Lapidus.

The new Netflix original series sets in Stockholm ten years after the events depicted in feature films Snabba Cash trilogy. It is a buzzing environment where the craving for status and money is stronger than ever. The entrepreneurial jet set as well as the criminal world has become even more brutal, chaotic and ruthless. When these two worlds collide, loyalty, friendships and business partners will all be tested in the never-ending quest for easy money.

"I have been waiting for an opportunity to continue with Snabba Cash. The stories are still epic but also depict our time in an unfiltered light. It will be amazing", says Jens Lapidus.

Tesha Crawford, Director International Originals Northern Europe: "We are happy to announce this new Swedish series and to bring the world from these much loved movies back to life in a fresh and exciting way. To do this, we are fortunate to work with some amazing Swedish creatives. We are excited about working with Oskar and Jens and their vision for this new chapter of Snabba Cash. With SF Studios onboard we also have an incredibly strong local partner."

Snabba Cash is produced by SF Studios, the original producer of the hugely successful and critically acclaimed Snabba Cash (Easy Money) film trilogy, set in the gritty criminal underground of Stockholm.

Oskar Söderlund, the acclaimed screenwriter behind The Fat and the Angry (Ettor och nollor) and Greyzone, has developed the series together with Jens Lapidus, who's also serving as the executive producer. Lapidus is a Swedish criminal defense lawyer and internationally bestselling author with 2.2 million books sold in Sweden alone. The Stockholm Noir trilogy are published in 30 languages and the first book, Snabba Cash, was successfully adapted into three feature films. The Netflix series Snabba Cash is produced by Nicklas Wikström Nicastro who's feature film, A Man Called Ove, was the third highest grossing film in Swedish history and nominated for two Oscars at THE ACADEMY AWARDS 2017.

Photo Credit:

Left- Jens Lapidus, photo by Flora Lapidus

Right- Oskar Söderlund, photo by Johan EL Eriksson





