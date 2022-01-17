Jennifer Lopez Teases New Track From MARRY ME Soundtrack

Jennifer Lopez has shared a new preview of the track, "After Love," off of the Marry Me film soundtrack.

Packed with original songs by Jennifer Lopez and global Latin music star Maluma, Marry Me arrives next Valentine's Day with Lopez starring as musical superstar Kat Valdez and Owen Wilson as Charlie Gilbert, a math teacher-total strangers who agree to marry and then get to know each other.

The Marry Me soundtrack will be released on February 4, and is available for pre-save and pre-order here. Exclusive versions of the soundtrack are available for pre-order from Amazon and Target. Marry Me will premiere in theaters and on Peacock on Valentines Day.

Listen to a preview of the new track here:

An unlikely romance about two different people searching for something real in a world where value is based on likes and followers, Marry Me is a modern love story about celebrity, marriage and social media.

Kat Valdez (Lopez) is half of the sexiest celebrity power couple on Earth with hot new music supernova Bastian (Maluma, making his feature-film debut). As Kat and Bastian's inescapable hit single, "Marry Me," climbs the charts, they are about to be wed before an audience of their fans in a ceremony that will be streamed across multiple platforms.