Jennifer Hudson, Keith Urban & More Announced to Perform at CMA AWARDS

The Country Music Association has announced even more performers for "The 55th Annual CMA Awards." Country Music's Biggest Night™ will see Gabby Barrett, Dierks Bentley feat. BRELAND and HARDY, Luke Bryan, Jennifer Hudson, Thomas Rhett, Keith Urban, and Zac Brown Band front and center on the CMA Awards stage.

Hosted by Country Music superstar and "American Idol" judge Bryan, "The 55th Annual CMA Awards" will broadcast LIVE from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville Wednesday, Nov. 10 (8:00-11:00 PM/ET) on ABC.

Four-time CMA Awards nominee this year Barrett performs her chart-topping hit "The Good Ones." Three-time CMA Awards winner and two-time nominee this year, Bentley welcomes collaborators; tour mate and Platinum artist/songwriter BRELAND and CMA New Artist of the Year nominee this year HARDY for their laidback single "Beers On Me." Two-time CMA Entertainer of the Year winner and nominee this year in the CMA Musical Event of the Year category, Bryan performs his new single "Up."

Singer, actress and star of the acclaimed Aretha Franklin biographical musical drama "Respect," Hudson will perform on the CMA Awards stage for the first time. Two-time CMA Awards winner and a nominee this year in the CMA Male Vocalist of the Year category, Thomas Rhett performs his chart-topping single "Country Again." Twelve-time CMA Awards winner Urban performs his new single "Wild Hearts," and CMA Award-winning group Zac Brown Band, nominated this year in the CMA Vocal Group of the Year category, takes the CMA Awards stage to perform their unifying song "Same Boat."

Barrett, Bentley feat. BRELAND and HARDY, Bryan, Hudson, Thomas Rhett, Urban, and Zac Brown Band join previously announced performers Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood, Jimmie Allen, Brothers Osborne, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Mickey Guyton feat. Brittney Spencer and Madeline Edwards, Miranda Lambert, Old Dominion, Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde, Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton, and Chris Young and Kane Brown for this year's show. Stay tuned to CMAawards.com for more details about presenters at "The 55th Annual CMA Awards."

"The 55th Annual CMA Awards" is a production of the Country Music Association. Robert Deaton is the Executive Producer, Alan Carter is the Director and David Wild is the Head Writer.

Photo Credit: AB+DM