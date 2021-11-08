Jeff Wilbusch Joins New Peacock Series THE MISSING

Peacock's Original crime drama series The Missing, from prolific producer David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies, Nine Perfect Strangers), Keshet Studios and Universal Television, has cast Jeff Wilbusch (Unorthodox, Oslo, Breathe) as the series lead.

Wilbusch will play Avraham Avraham, an NYPD detective with the 77th precinct, whose belief in mankind is his superpower when it comes to uncovering the truth.

The Missing follows Detective Avraham: Guided by a deep sense of spirituality and religious principles, Avraham is left to question his own humanity when a seemingly routine investigation turns upside down.

A co-production from Keshet Studios, the US production arm of Keshet International, and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, will be based on the international bestselling novel The Missing File, the first in a series of books written by renowned Israeli crime writer Dror A. Mishani.

Originally published in Hebrew in 2011 and in the US in 2013 (by HarperCollins), The Missing File is the first in a series of novels featuring police inspector Avraham Avraham. The novels in the series (four until now) were translated into more than 20 languages and won numerous international awards, including Sweden's prestigious Martin Beck Award (for Best Translated Crime Novel), and the Grand Prix du Meilleur Polar in France.

The last novel in the series, Conviction, was published in Israel earlier this year and will be published in English in the summer of 2022. Mishani's stand-alone crime novel, the international bestseller Three, is also under development with Keshet International in the UK.

Jeff Wilbusch recently completed shooting a role in the Netflix limited series BREATHE which chronicles the story of a young woman struggling for survival after her small plane crashes in the Canadian wilderness. He plays "Danny", a lawyer and the woman's love interest. Jeff previously starred opposite Ruth Wilson and Andrew Scott in director Bartlett Sher's Emmy-nominated HBO original movie OSLO. Adapted by J.T. Rogers from this Tony Award-winning play and produced by St even Spielberg and Marc Platt, this tells the true story of negotiations

between Israel and the Palestinian Liberation Organization which led to the 1993 Oslo Peace Accords. Jeff plays "Uri Savir", Director General of the Israeli Foreign Ministry and Chief Negotiator for the Accords.

He also starred on the critically acclaimed Netflix series UNORTHODOX which tells the story of a young Jewish woman named "Esty" who runs away from her arranged marriage and ultra Orthodox community in Williamsburg, Brooklyn and moves to Berlin. Jeff plays "Moishe Lefkovitch", the boorish gambling addict cousin of Esty's husband who travels to Berlin with him to find her. Additional credits include the BBC/AMC miniseries THE LITTLE DRUMMER GIRL with Michael Shannon, Alexander Skarsgård and Florence Pugh and the Hulu miniseries BAD BANKS.