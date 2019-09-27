Jeff Goldblum Featured In New Anti-Bullying Documentary #NOJOKE

Jeff Goldblum will be featured in a new anti-bullying doc #NoJoke, coming October 22.

In #NoJoke, singer Andrew Cole sets out to convince his musical idols to help him make a song for victims of bullying. He's joined by Jeff Goldblum, Slash, Patrick Stewart, Lemmy, Chad Smith, Jane Lynch and more, who share their talents and their sometimes painful experiences. Andrew's journey to understand bullying leads him to experts and to the ghosts of his own past-going beyond the tropes of today's anti-bullying campaigns to the heart of the issue.



From writer/director Manfred Becker, #NoJoke chronicles a musician's journey to create a song with some of the biggest stars in the industry. Along the way, he faces up to his painful past, while giving viewers a deep personal insight into the issue of bullying.



Ozzy Osbourne, Meat Loaf, Charlie Sheen, Michael Biehn, Diego Boneta, Julian Lennon and Steve Vai also feature in #NoJoke, available October 22 On Demand and Digital from Indiecan Entertainment.





