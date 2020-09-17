Jeff Goldblum, Eva Longoria Will Star in BOSS BABY Sequel

James Mardsen and Amy Sedaris also join the cast.

Variety reports that Jeff Goldblum, Ariana Greenblatt, Eva Longoria, James Marsden and Amy Sedaris will star in "Boss Baby: THE FAMILY Business," an upcoming sequel to the 2017 film.

Alec Baldwin returns as Boss Baby Ted, with Jimmy Kimmel and Lisa Kudrow returning to play Ted's parents.

Greenblatt plays super-smart 7-year-old Tabitha who idolizes her Uncle Ted and wants to become like him.

Marsden and Longoria will voice the roles of Tabitha's parents. Goldblum plays the mysterious founder of Tabitha's school, the Acorn Center for Advanced Childhood.

"We are so fortunate to work with such a talented ensemble of actors, all of whom possess tremendous imaginations," said McGrath. "The everyday joy for me is not only watching our actors make a line hilarious or heartfelt through subtle adjustments, but the process they all share of improvisation and character creation. They are the heart and soul of the characters they bring to life."

