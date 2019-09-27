Jean Smart & Julianne Nicholson Join Kate Winslet's MARE OF EASTTOWN

According to The Hollywood Reporter, "Mare of Easttown" has added Julianne Nicholson and Jean Smart to the cast. The HBO series is led and executive produced by Kate Winslet.

Angourie Rice (Spider-Man: Far From Home), Evan Peters (American Horror Story), Cailee Spaeny (On the Basis of Sex) and David Denman (The Office, Outcast) round out the rest of the cast.

Winslet plays Mare Sheehan, whose life is crumbling around her as she investigates a murder. Nicholson plays Lori Ross, Mare's best friend since childhood. She knows how mercurial Mare can be but loves and accepts her as she is.

Smart plays Mare's mother, Helen. Stubborn, opinionated and a devout Catholic, Helen never holds back on her opinions, whether they're solicited or not.

Winslet is best known for her starring role in James Cameron's "Titanic." She also led "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind."

Smart starred on Broadway in "The Man who Came to Dinner" and "Piaf." She starred on "Legion" and the second season of "Fargo."

Nicholson recently starred in "I, Tonya."

Read the original story at The Hollywood Reporter.





