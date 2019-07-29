Jason Momoa to Star in Netflix's SWEET GIRL

Netflix's "Sweet Girl" has signed on Jason Momoa to star in the new revenge action film, according to Deadline.

The storyline follows a devastated husband who vows to bring justice to the people responsible for his wife's death while protecting the only family he has left, his daughter.

Brian Andrew Mendoza will make his directorial debut with the film written by Gregg Hurwitz and Philip Eisner with revisions by Will Staples. Martin Kistle will executive produce with Mendoza and Momoa producing alongside Brad Peyton and Jeff Fierson of ASAP Entertainment.

Momoa is known for his role on Netflix's "Frontier," which also included Peyton as a co-creator and Momoa, Fierson and Mendoza as executive producers. He also played Aquaman in the DC Extended Universe and Khal Drogo in the first season of HBO's "Game of Thrones."

Read the original article on Deadline.





