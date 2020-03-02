Jason Isaacs Will Star on GOOD SAM With Sophia Bush

According to Variety, Jason Isaacs will star with Sophia Bush on the upcoming CBS pilot "Good Sam."

In the show, talented yet stifled heart surgeon Sam (Bush) embraces her leadership role after her renowned and pompous boss (Isaacs) falls into a coma. When he awakens and wants to resume surgery, however, it falls to her to supervise this overbearing blowhard who never acknowledged her talents - and also happens to be her father.

Isaacs plays Dr. Paul "Griff" Griffith. He is described as being notoriously hard on his residents, none more than his equally gifted daughter, Sam. But when he suddenly awakens from a months-long coma, he learns that Sam has become the new Chief of Surgery. The only way to resume his job is as her subordinate, an arrangement which, for him, proves harder than heart surgery.

Isaacs is best known for playing Lucius Malfoy in the "Harry Potter" films. He recently starred in the first season of "Star Trek: Discovery" on CBS All Access.

Read the original story on Variety.





