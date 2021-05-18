Jason Dottley's LIFE ON THE GAY-LIST to Stream This Friday

Star of TV's Sordid Lives and 5-Time Top 40 Billboard recording artist Jason Dottley's Life on the Gay-List livestreams for the first time Friday, May 21, 8pm (CST) from his now-extended run at Incanto Theatre in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

After 6 nearly sold-out weeks, Dottley will stream his autobiographical one-man show for the very first time. Life on the Gay-List, a rebooted and updated show that was the Boston Globe's "Pick of the Week," is about Jason's life from being a Mississippi sissy to the star of a cult-favorite TV series to the Out 100 list, working with a Pink Lady (Olivia Newton-John), a Golden Girl (Rue McClanahan), a Designing Woman (Delta Burke), meeting Madonna, marriage, divorce and all the fun of being gay and over 39.

Dottley, who is best known for his star-making lead role as "Ty" in the internationally syndicated TV show Sordid Lives: the Series, has also made a big name for himself in music with three Top 25 US Billboard records (It's Our Night, Pop It, Party Round the World) and 2 UK Top 20 Pop It, It's Our Night). He's a Los Angeles Critic's Circle Award-winning theater producer, activist and writer.

The Puerto Vallarta Mirror reviewed this new run, "Dottley is engaging in a heartbeat. His ability to get his point across comes as easily as breathing."

Jerry Rosenberg, Off-Broadway producer and owner of Metro Complex, the tour's first stop, says, "Jason Dottley always brings dynamic shows to The Metro!"

Everything from headlining a White Party event, to Pride on Bourbon Street, touring from LA's Super Cherry Pop to Ft. Lauderdale's Manor, and as an actor starring in a national tour with standing ovation crowds 2 thousand strong, Dottley has lit up stages at over 60 venues in the US.

Legendary songwriter/producer Shep Pettibone (Madonna's Vogue, Rain, This Used to Be My Playground) said Dottley's performance at his venue "was electrifying!"

Streaming tickets are available at STREAMING TICKETS for $20.

Life on the gAy-List is currently running at the theatre at Incanto in Puerto Vallarta. Tickets are available at Incanto Tickets for $22.